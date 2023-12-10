Zain cooperates with GCC Telco Alliance to establish the ‘Sustainability Innovation Hub’

(MENAFN- Zain Group) Kuwait City, 10 December 2023: Zain announces the establishment of the Sustainability Innovation Hub in collaboration with the GCC Telco Alliance members along with e&, STC, Ooredoo, Beyon, Omantel, and du, and other key regional and international partners. This initiative is driven by the urgent need to address climate change and expand access to affordable and reliable energy.

As the global energy landscape undergoes a significant transformation, telecom operators are actively seeking alternatives that enhance energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. The Sustainability Innovation Hub aims to bridge the gap between technology, telecom innovation, and climate action for a low-carbon economy. It will bring together cutting-edge technologies, visionary experts, and collaborative efforts to tackle one of the most critical challenges faced by the telecom industry today.

The primary focus of the Sustainability Innovation Hub will be to develop and implement innovative power solutions that are cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly. By harnessing the power of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, the initiative will enable telecom operators to reduce their reliance on traditional fuel sources and move toward a greener future. This transition will not only lead to substantial long-term cost savings but will also play a significant role in protecting the environment, aligning with the broader sustainability goals of the sector.

The Sustainability Innovation Hub has been established with a clear set of objectives aimed at revolutionizing the telecom industry's approach to energy consumption and sustainability. The hub will foster a collaborative environment where telecom operators, technology providers, and research institutes can share knowledge, resources, and expertise, driving the development of innovative power solutions tailored to the specific needs of the telecom industry.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for prototyping, testing, and validating innovative power solutions using GCC telecom networks, the hub will accelerate the development cycle and ensure the effective implementation of new technologies within the industry. Recognizing the importance of skilled professionals in driving innovation, the hub will offer training programs and workshops to enhance the competencies of individuals involved in the design, installation, and maintenance of power solutions within the telecom sector.

The hub will actively seek collaborations and partnerships with leading industry players, government entities, and regulatory authorities, fostering a supportive ecosystem where knowledge sharing, best practices, and standardization can flourish. These objectives underscore the Sustainability Innovation Hub's commitment to transforming the energy paradigm within the telecom industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

Jennifer Suleiman, Chief Sustainability Officer of Zain Group said, “This development is extremely timely. The negative impact of climate change globally is growing more acute over time. Individually, companies such as Zain have been working proactively to reduce the negative impact of our operations on the environment to contribute to a Net-Zero world. However, collaboration across telecom operators and the sectors we interact with, is a much-needed boost in the efforts to reverse the effects of climate change, given the significance of our industry and the impact we can exert on creating value for all our stakeholders and changing people’s lives for the better. We are stronger together.”





