Cultural Capital Title Of Turkic World Transferred From Azerbaijan's Shusha To Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. At the official
closing ceremony of the year "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the
Turkic World - 2023" in Shusha, jointly organized by the Ministry
of Culture and the International Turkic Culture Organization
(TURKSOY), the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
for 2024 was transferred from Shusha to the Turkmen city of Anau,
Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli presented Turkmen
Culture Minister Atageldi Shamyradov with a symbol of chairmanship
of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the Turkic
World.
Upon decision of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY which came
together in an extraordinary meeting held on March 31st, 2022 in
Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2022 the city of
Shusha in Azerbaijan was declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World 2023.
