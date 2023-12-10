Earthquake Today: 4.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Afghanistan

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported took place at 9.08 am, at a depth of 90 Km.“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 10-12-2023, 09:08:17 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 69.91, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan for more information,” said the Institute of Seismological Research in a post on X.An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on 13 October to NCS, the tremors shook the country at 6:39 am (IST) on Friday at a depth of 50 kilometres on August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 9.31pm, at a depth of 181 Km details are awaited.
