Biden administration bypasses USD106.5M tank ammunition sale to Israel

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has bypassed congressional authority concerning military aid to Israel by granting emergency approval for the sale of USD106.5 million in tank ammunition crucial for the ongoing war effort against Hamas in Gaza.



The US State Department officially confirmed this decision on Saturday, stating that it had informed Congress the day prior. Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale" of tank shells to Israel, emphasizing the need to protect US national security interests.



Such approvals for arms sales typically undergo congressional oversight, but exceptions are made when the executive branch deems it necessary to provide urgent military support without waiting for legislative action. The deal with Israel involves the sale of nearly 14,000 high-explosive tank rounds, specifically the M830 high-explosive shells known for their capability to destroy tanks and other armored targets.



“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department stated in a declaration. “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives. Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.”

