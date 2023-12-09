Fan Leaders From Across Asia To Visit Qatar Ahead Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With just over a month to go until the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, fan leaders representing the 24 participating nations will be visiting Qatar from December 9-11 as excitement builds ahead of Asia's biggest football tournament.

The delegation will visit stadiums and explore various tourist sites and cultural attractions to learn more about the wide range of experiences that Qatar has to offer as host country.



“Fans are the beating heart of the tournament. We are excited to welcome our friends from across the continent to showcase the beauty of the country and provide a preview of what fans can expect when they visit Qatar,” said Faisal Khalid, Fan Engagement Senior Manager at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

Fan leaders play a vital role in informing organizers on how to best deliver the best experience possible. Their involvement provides the LOC with much needed feedback for future sporting events.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from 12 January to 10 February 2024.