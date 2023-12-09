Kuwait Expresses Regret Over U.S. Veto On Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Dec 10 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, yesterday expressed his country's deep regret, over the use of the veto, in the United Nations Security Council, against a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the rescue of the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

In the United Nations Security Council session on Friday, a resolution calling for an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”, which was proposed by the United Arab Emirates and widely supported internationally, failed to pass. Among the 15 Security Council member states, 13 voted in favour of the resolution, Britain abstained, and the United States used its veto.

Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah emphasised that,“a ceasefire and the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip are urgent humanitarian demands, that must be achieved as soon as possible,” pointing out that, he fears“failure to pass the resolution will be considered a new licence for the occupying Zionist forces, to continue their killings, destruction, and displacement of the Palestinian people.”

The minister also expressed serious concern about the Security Council's failure to respond to the warning from the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter. Through this article, the Secretary-General drew the attention of the Council to the fact that, what is happening threatens humanitarian order and the collapse of international peace and security.

Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah reiterated his firm position, calling for continued political and diplomatic efforts, to meet the humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has been launching massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, in response to the Hamas Oct 7 surprise attack on Israel.

Last Tuesday evening, the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said that, the Palestinian death toll had risen to 16,248, as a result of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.– NNN-KUNA

