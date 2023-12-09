How Bitmain Helps Develop An ARM Chip Rival

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Bitmain, founded in 2013, is renowned for its high-speed and low-power customized supercomputing chips and high-density computing servers. Moreover, it is primarily recognized for producing billions of chips for applications like bitcoin mining . However, Bitmain is also venturing into RISC-V chip development. That marks a significant move in the chip manufacturing industry​​.

RISC-V (Reduced Instruction Set Computing – V) represents an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on RISC principles. RISC-V offers a royalty-free, open-source license, unlike ARM chips, which are proprietary. They allow greater flexibility and customization for developers and manufacturers.

This open-source approach of RISC-V directly contrasts with the proprietary nature of ARM chips. It fosters an environment ripe for innovation and competition in the chip industry. The two architectures share a common heritage in the RISC principles yet diverge significantly in their approach and implementation.

One of the key differences lies in the instruction sets and memory management. ARM processors typically implement ARM and Thumb instruction sets, providing 16-bit compressed instructions for improved code density and energy efficiency. In contrast, RISC-V's fixed-length 32-bit instruction format simplifies decoding and reduces control logic complexity. That could lead to lower power consumption. ARM processors support various memory management and protection levels for simple and more complex systems with virtual memory support.

The competition between RISC-V and ARM involves technological features, ecosystem, and industry adoption. ARM's well-established ecosystem, backed by a broad range of software and hardware support, provides a mature infrastructure for development and deployment. Alternatively, RISC-V's open-source nature offers customization opportunities that might be lacking in ARM's proprietary architecture​​.

Bitmain has been actively involved in developing RISC-V chips through its subsidiary as part of SOPHGO, a major manufacturer of these chips in China. The company's foray into RISC-V chip development is embodied in the Sophon BM1880 Edge SBC. It is a Linux-driven board designed for deep learning techniques like facial recognition and object detection.

This board has a BM1880 TPU, offering 1 TOP performance on 8-bit integer operations and up to 2 TOPS with Winograd convolution acceleration. The Sophon BM1880 Edge SBC also incorporates a 750MHz RISC-V chip for real-time processing, demonstrating Bitmain's commitment to integrating RISC-V technology into its products.

Their introduction of various products further evidences Bitmain's development of RISC-V chips. Those include the Neural Network Stick (NNS) and the Neural Network Module (NNM) based on the BM1880. These products highlight the company's efforts to expand the applications of RISC-V technology beyond traditional computing paradigms​​.

Bitmain's venture into RISC-V chip development signifies a pivotal moment in the semiconductor industry. It embraces the open-source and customizable nature of RISC-V. Moreover, Bitmain contributes to the diversification of chip technologies and challenges the dominance of ARM and x86 architectures.

This move underlines the importance of innovation and competition in the tech industry. New players and ideas can lead to significant advancements and alternative solutions in computing technology.