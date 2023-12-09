Andriy Yermak, Alexander Soros Discuss Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and American businessman and philanthropist, Chair of the Open Society Foundations Alexander Soros, discussed the development of Ukraine's economy, including recovery and reconstruction.

According to the President's Office , Andriy Yermak thanked Alexander Soros for participating in the inaugural meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which took place in Kyiv on Friday.

“Your participation is very important. I hope the coalition will show results of their successful work," the head of the President's Office said.

Andriy Yermak also expressed gratitude for adopting the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the International Renaissance Foundation.

The document was signed under the initiative of the Open Society Foundations. According to the Memorandum, $1 million will be directed to support children in Ukraine, including children raised in large foster families in the frontline, de-occupied, and affected regions of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak also expressed gratitude to Alexander Soros for signing a document establishing a Coalition Memorandum of Cooperation between Advisor, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk and the Open Society Foundations on the sidelines of the meeting.

“The document will contribute to the most effective protection of the rights of children affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and will assist in the implementation of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA Plan, including measures to return young citizens illegally deported by Russia,” the President's Offices said.

Andriy Yermak also emphasized the importance of global publicity for cases of illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors by Russia. In his opinion, publishing a book with stories about such children and involving globally recognized personalities in the process of their return to Ukraine can contribute to this cause.

According to him, the Ukrainian side also aims to involve representatives of religious organizations in addressing humanitarian issues, particularly in assisting the return of deported Ukrainians.

In addition, Andriy Yermak informed Alexander Soros about projects supporting veterans and their rehabilitation. He highly appreciated the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the International Renaissance Foundation and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which entails collaborative work in the field of psychological rehabilitation and psychological support for the families of servicemen, families of those who died as a result of the war, prisoners of war, and internally displaced persons.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, pilot projects will be implemented in two institutions in Odesa.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine managed to return 387 of nearly 20,000 children illegally deported by Russia.

Photo: President's Office