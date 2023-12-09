               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill Jordanian, Her Family: Foreign Ministry


12/9/2023 3:04:18 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza killed a Jordanian woman and her family.
The Ministry's official spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, held the Israeli forces "fully responsible" for the killing of the family in the besieged enclave.
Qudah said the Ministry had contacted and offered condolences to the slain Jordanian woman's father, who lives in Jordan.

MENAFN09122023000117011021ID1107564297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search