Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill Jordanian, Her Family: Foreign Ministry

Amman, December (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza killed a Jordanian woman and her family.The Ministry's official spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, held the Israeli forces "fully responsible" for the killing of the family in the besieged enclave.Qudah said the Ministry had contacted and offered condolences to the slain Jordanian woman's father, who lives in Jordan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.