President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Kenya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you and through you, all your people on
my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the
occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Kenya – the
Independence Day.
The opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya this year is a
clear manifestation of the transition of our bilateral relations to
a new level. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts
to develop Azerbaijan-Kenya relations on the path of friendship,
and successfully continue our bilateral and multilateral
cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and, wish
your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter
said.
