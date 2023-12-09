Two Russian Black Sea Fleet Warships On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 on Saturday, December 9, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov, with no cruise missile carriers among them.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean, the Russian Federation keeps four vessels, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

Thanks to battle won in Black, Ukraine exports almost 7.5M tons of cargoes - President

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to British intelligence, Russia is resorting to high-risk strike operations targeting Snake Island in order to demonstrate its influence and control in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the invaders plan to designate the Sea of Azov as Russia's inland sea at the legislative level. The change in the status is expected to neutralize the effect of international law in this territory, said Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.