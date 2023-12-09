Karnataka Logistics Policy To Provide Industries Relief From High-Cost Issues

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 9 (KNN) Karnataka will soon launch a new logistics policy, said Karnataka Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director Industries & Commerce, Gunjan Krishna on Friday.

Confirming the formulation of a logistics policy, Krishna said that the state government's aim is to address the high-cost concerns of industries, reported DH.



Addressing industrialists at the BCIC Manufacturing Conclave, she informed that a draft policy was in the making.

“We have already drafted the logistics policy to enhance efficiency and reduce costs and are ready to place it before the state cabinet,” Krishna told

DH,

elaborating on her statement at the conclave.

The policy aims to make it easy for anybody to operate a logistics business, warehousing and integrate technology.



It will improve the ease of doing business in this sector, offering a single window clearance (for multiple aspects including pollution) and easy access to licences. It also proposes major industrial corridors to ease the movement of goods, with lower turnaround times.



“Today we spend 14 per cent on our logistics and there is so much inefficiency in the system,” Krishna said.



“When it comes to air, we are very good but our port becomes an issue simply because of western ghats,” she added.



The western coast of India has several key ports responsible for the movement of large quantities of goods. Ports along the western ghats including Kandla Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kochi Port, New Mangalore Port, Mumbai Port and Mormugao Port witness a much higher movement of goods than the ports on the east coast.

The policy, aimed at creating a better ecosystem for business, is expected to attract more warehouses in the state. The government is also working on improving industrial infrastructure, offering plug-and-play facilities for foreign companies setting up shop here while easing access to finance, technology, market and efficient supply chains for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) growth, Krishna informed.



(KNN Bureau)