The Emirates Journalists Association Honours Partners On The 52Nd National Day Celebrations

The Emirates Journalists Association honoured the partners and hotels sponsoring its celebrations on United Arab Emirates' 52nd national day celebrations.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association, appreciated the hotels' participation in these glorious celebrations and their continued support for the association, stating that their participation in this celebration by providing special offers and discounts to members of the association and their families, undoubtedly contributed to the success of the event and enhanced the overall experience for attendees. It highlighted their commitment to their responsibilities towards society and the bountiful United Arab Emirates.

For his part, Hussein Al Mannaee, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association, said:“We are pleased to support and sponsor our partners in the tourism and hotel sectors who contribute to highlighting the positive relations that exist with partners in various fields, and we look forward to future cooperation with them in the long term.”

Certificates of thanks and appreciation were sent to the Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi and the TIME Hotels Group, which contributed by providing accommodation vouchers in some of its distinguished hotels, such as: TIME Ruby Hotel Apartments, TIME Express Hotel in Sharjah, TIME Oak Hotel, TIME Asmaa Hotel, TIME Grand Plaza, TIME Oaks Hotel Apartments in Dubai, TIME Moonstone Hotel Apartments in Fujairah, TIME Coral Nuweiba Resort Hotel in Egypt, TIME Raku Hotel in Qatar and TIME Dammam Residence in Saudi Arabia. The Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel also provided dining vouchers at its luxurious restaurant“Kamoon” and the Centro Al Barsha Hotel – Dubai participated with a dining voucher at the distinguished“Sea Tasty” restaurant. In addition, Bab Al Qasr Hotel provided accommodation, lunch, and dinner vouchers at“Artisan Kitchen” restaurant,“Damac Hills 2/Edge by Rotana” Hotel provided a hotel accommodation voucher, and Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel provided dining vouchers.

It is worth noting that the Emirates Journalists Association had organized at its headquarters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi a dialogue session under the following label:“On Union Day... Media Professionals Remember,” in conjunction with UAE's celebrations of the 52nd national day.