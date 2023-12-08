Network International And Huawei Jointly Facilitate Digital Payments Journey For Financial Services Players

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Network International Network, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, and Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, have come together to provide end-to-end card processing and managed payment services for a financial services customer. Network will support customers in the market by providing omni-channel digital payment offerings, including card issuing and acquirer processing services, transaction switching capabilities, as well as value-added services.

As the region's largest payment solutions company, Network will facilitate the transition of institution, fintech and mobile financial services players to a digital-first approach, generating faster payments and adding convenience for customers.

Network's card processing solutions in tandem with Huawei's technology has enhanced the ability of a new payments player that has entered the payments market to explore and capitalise on new revenue-generating avenues, including value-added services like cardholder self-service, control applications, and loyalty services. Network also has a comprehensive bouquet of payment services including virtual cards, tokenisation, and world-class fraud prevention, among other solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, said:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Huawei as we jointly strive to offer customers secure, effortless, and memorable digital payment solutions and experiences. Our collaboration builds on Network's three decades of experience and expertise in creating world-class digital payments infrastructure and services for clients in the region.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing – Middle East, Network International, added:“As a leading digital payments company in the region, we are delighted to be selected as the partner of choice by a leading technology company such as Huawei. The last three years have witnessed a dramatic shift in consumer attitudes towards digital payments, leading to a higher demand and expectation for seamless digital interactions. We look forward to supporting Huawei through our best-in-class solutions, to facilitate the digital journey of digital payment players.”

Huawei provides all-in-one service offerings, based on HMS Core device and cloud capabilities, facilitating digital players in retail banking, digital wallet, and wealth management app development in the finance industry, characterised by an enhanced user experience and improved operations efficiency.

Felix Liu, Managing Director of the Carrier Network Business Group at Huawei UAE, said:“It is our pleasure to collaborate with Network International to explore innovative paths to accelerate the development of digital commerce. Operating in the UAE for more than 22 years, Huawei has been continuously acting as a solid foundation for the digitalisation of the country. As a joint force, we believe that we will further help to consolidate the UAE's leading position in e-commerce in the region and beyond and further enhance the experiences of our customers.”

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 150,000+ merchants.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 195,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.