Tadweer And The Bureau Of Environment In Japan Partner To Harness Resources And Advance Waste Management

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer Abu Dhabi Waste ManagementCompany has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Japan, in line with the company's proactive approach to enter international partnerships. The agreement will enablethe entities to collaborate on waste management, with a focus on reducing, reusing,and recycling, also known as the '3R' approach, with the aim of optimizing and advancing sustainable practices.

The MoU was signed by the Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, Eng. Ali Al

Dhaheri and Kurioka Shoichi, Director General of the Bureau of Environment, Tokyo

Metropolitan Government.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said,“This

agreement marks an important milestone for Tadweer as we showcase our

commitment to collaborating with international partners on waste management. We

will continue to promote the 3R principle – reduce, reuse and recycle – contributing

to the circular economy with the support of global entities, such as the Bureau of

Environment in Tokyo. I look forward to our knowledge exchange, focused on

innovative ideas and leveraging our diverse expertise to accelerate the achievement

of responsible waste solutions.”

The strategic partnership underscores a dedication to exploring innovative solutions

to enhance the efficiency of waste disposal in Abu Dhabi and abroad, providing a

platform to explore world-class recycling technology, solutions and practices, while

ensuring appropriate waste management, disposal, and the creation of policies

fostering a circular economy.

Through this five-year agreement, both parties will leverage their respective

expertise and play key roles in contributing to the development and implementation

of sustainable waste management solutions aligned with the principles of a circular

economy, locally and globally.

About Tadweer:

Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), part of ADQ, is the sole

custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is committed to

developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in

extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

About the Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

The Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as the capital of

Japan, is responsible for environmental administration, including climate change

countermeasures, pollution control measures such as air and water pollution, nature

conservation, and waste management, in order to solve environmental problems

faced by the metropolis.