Ecology Minister Participates In Event On Climate Change In Dubai

The 28th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change is underway in Dubai (UAE), and Azerbaijani Ecology and
Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev took part in these
Azernews reports.
The 9th day of the conference was dedicated to the theme "Youth,
children, education and skills".
Three parallel events corresponding to the thematic directions
were held in the Azerbaijani pavilion operating within the
framework of the conference.
Representatives of international organizations and friendly
countries participated in the events.
At the same time, a bilateral meeting was held in the
Azerbaijani pavilion with the Executive Secretary of the UN
Environment Program Inger Anderson, where the prospects of mutual
cooperation were discussed.
The concept of Azerbaijan's pavilion was presented with
high-tech solutions and green initiatives of the country. It was
highly appreciated by the guests.
