Certificationconsultancy Re-Introduced HSE Training PPT Kit To Sell Online

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Certificationconsultancy is pleased to reintroduce the HSE auditor and awareness training PPT kit with more editable ppt slides and documents. CertificationConsultancy has prepared an HSE awareness and internal auditor training presentation kit to help you understand Health Safety and Environment Management System awareness as well as internal audit as per ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards criteria. The HSE auditor training kit now contains more than 410 PPT slides, handouts and audit checklists.



The HSE System Awareness & Auditor Training Presentation Kit has been prepared by a team of highly qualified management professionals and experienced consultants with extensive experience in the implementation of EMS and OH&SMS, internal audit, and certification by ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 requirements. The HSE kit, which is available in fully editable PPT and .doc formats, can be utilized as training material for HSE awareness and internal auditors. It is a highly important tool for conducting corporate training on the organization's or any work area's health, safety, and environmental management system.



The HSE training kit contains following 11 ppt presentation:

.Introduction and Overview of the HSE System

.ISO 14001:2015 requirements

.ISO 45001:2018 requirements

.Environmental and OH&S Management System internal audit

.Steps for ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 internal audit

.Verification Matrix

.Accident Investigation System

.Hazard / Risk Identification

.Documented Information

.OH&S objectives, targets and OH&S Management Plan

.Awareness on ISO 45001:2018 - Vendors /Suppliers



In addition to the PowerPoint presentations, the HSE Training PPT Kit contains handouts. The handouts are written in MS word for easy reference and understanding. The handouts are written in simple English language. The handouts covered an overview of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, ISO 45001 standards requirements, the ISO 14001 audit, ISO 45001 audit, the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 audit records, Table of recorded information summary against ISO 14001:2015 standards and a chemical chart.



The HSE training PPT is easy to understand. The HSE training PPT and handouts are in editable formats. The full HSE auditor training package was created with the assistance of seasoned specialists and globally recognized consultants. To construct a new presentation for personal use, the kit saves time and money. Many businesses are implementing HSE and experiencing the benefits of ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 integrated certification as a better HSE in day-to-day operations. For further information about the HSE auditor training PPT kit go through this site:



About Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancy is a well-known name in the ISO Certification, Documentation, and Training Solutions industries. In more than 65 countries, the ISO Consultancy Company has over 2700 pleased customers for global certification and management domains. Certification consultants a pioneer in the implementation and certification of customized management systems. Certificationconsultancy offers an editable collection of materials and training presentation kits on QMS, EMS, FSMS, OHSAS, ISMS, EnMS, BRC, FSSC, and other cutting-edge management topics. As a Global certification consultant, the certification consulting firm has a 100% success rate for successful QMS, HSE, and Food Safety certifications. All of the clients in the consultancy projects passed the certification audit on the first try and received certification in the least amount of time.



Company :-certificationconsultancy

User :- John Mills

Email :...

Mobile:- 7929795322

Url :-