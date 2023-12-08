Enemy Attacks 20 Towns, Villages In Zaporizhzhia Over Last Day - 82 Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck 82 times at 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Nine enemy drones attacked Hulyaipole, Novodarivka, Levadne and Mala Tokmachka, and the village of Dolynka came under MLRS fire," the statement said.

There were 72 artillery shells on the territory of Zaliznychne, Robotyne,

Poltavka, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Luhivske, Novodanylivka, Kamianske, P'yatykhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling - six reports of destruction were received. No people were injured.

As reported, the enemy is shelling frontline communities every day, but despite this, people remain there.