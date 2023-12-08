West Bengal Govt Receives Rs 24,000 Cr Investment Proposals For North Bengal

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Dec 8 (KNN)

The West Bengal government has received investment proposals worth Rs 24,000 crore in North Bengal, said chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi.

Speaking at the North Bengal Business Meet, Dwivedi, said,“Most of the projects, which have been proposed, will be completed in a year, while the rest will be executed in two years.”

Most of the proposals received are from the sectors of real estate, hospitality, healthcare, MSME, and food and horticulture, said the chief secretary.



The North Bengal Business Meet was organised by State MSME & textiles department, along with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII),at Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat in Kawakhali, on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Aa per reports, around 500 entrepreneurs took part in the conference.

In February last year also, a similar business conference was held here and investment proposals of Rs 10,000 crores were submitted.

At the event, chief secretary underscored the initiatives taken by the state government for the improvement of air connectivity in the region.

“The state government handed over 100 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India for the expansion of the Bagdogra airport. The existing infrastructure at the airport has reached a saturation point, given the surge in number of passengers over the years. We want the airport to have adequate infrastructure and have learnt that the tender process for expansion of the airport has been finalised and a work order has been issued,” said Dwivedi.

He touched on a plan to expand the Hasimara airport in Alipurduar district.



“A private company has to be compensated as around 40 acres of land will be acquired for the expansion. This has also been sorted out,” said the chief secretary.

The government, he said, is working for the extension of the runway of the Cooch Behar airport and soon, a joint survey for Malda and Balurghat aerodromes will be conducted.

In the course of the meet, representatives of trade bodies from different districts of north Bengal interacted with government officials and pointed out that certain critical gaps, which delay investments, needed to be sorted out.

