(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Curio and Deep Isolation Sign MOU to Advance Nuclear Waste Disposal Technologies.



Washington, D.C., Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Curio, a trailblazer in nuclear technology solutions, and Deep Isolation, an innovator in nuclear waste disposal, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collectively drive forward the development of advanced technologies for efficient and secure disposal of high-level nuclear waste (HLW).

Under this MOU, both Curio and Deep Isolation will mutually collaborate and exchange critical information for the use of Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System (UCS) and patented directional drilling solution for deep borehole disposal for the isolation and management of HLW from UNF recycling.

Deep Isolation is the owner and developer of a suite of technologies for deep borehole storage and disposal of used nuclear fuel and other nuclear waste. As part of an R&D program funded by ARPA-E, Deep Isolation has developed a UCS for borehole disposal that can accommodate a variety of fuel types and waste forms.

Curio is the owner and developer of the NuCycle® technology, which intends to produce, on a global scale, recycled nuclear fuel and a wide range of isotopes with existing and prospective market demands in a manner that dramatically reduces the amount of HLW by as much as 96% or more while ensuring robust safeguards and security by design.



This collaborative initiative is geared towards exploring synergies between Curio and Deep Isolation with respect to their respective UNF recycling and disposal technologies and establishing a framework for cooperation in development of methods related to loading, storage, handling, and transportation of HLW-bearing canisters after the NuCycle process.

Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio, remarked, "This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in nuclear technology history where both advanced recycling and advanced geologic sequestration technology are progressing toward commercialization. By joining forces with Deep Isolation, we're not just addressing a critical need for effective nuclear waste management; we're spearheading an era of innovation and responsibility in the nuclear industry.”

This strategic partnership combines Curio's expertise in advanced nuclear recycling technology with Deep Isolation's pioneering solutions for nuclear waste disposal. By leveraging their respective strengths and knowledge, both entities aim to revolutionize the landscape of nuclear waste management, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

The joint efforts outlined in this MOU are poised to set new standards for efficient, secure, and environmentally conscious disposal solutions for high-level nuclear waste.

Elizabeth Muller, CEO of Deep Isolation, remarked,“We're excited to work with the Curio team to address waste disposal requirements from nuclear fuel recycling. This MOU lays the groundwork to better understand and address those needs.”



About Curio Legacy Ventures

Curio Legacy Ventures is at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, pioneering solutions for sustainable nuclear power generation and waste management. With a commitment to driving advancements in nuclear recycling and waste disposal, Curio remains dedicated to fostering partnerships and innovations that redefine the future of nuclear technology.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is a leading global innovator in nuclear waste storage and disposal solutions. Driven by a passion for environmental stewardship and scientific ingenuity, the company's patented solution of advanced nuclear technologies enables global delivery through its partnerships with industry leaders as well as flexible IP licensing options press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to the terms outlined in the disclaimer at the end.

