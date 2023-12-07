Reaching Deal On Return Of Captives - Peace Feasible Even Without Mediators

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Considerable progress is being made towards the normalization of
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Yerevan, which took
special measures to arm itself a few months ago, is now taking
serious steps to establish close relations with Azerbaijan.
Thus, as a result of negotiations between the Administration of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the office of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, in the spirit of loyalty
to the principle of humanism, as a measure of mutual trust between
the two countries, as a measure of goodwill, 32 people of Armenian
origin were released by Azerbaijan, and 2 Azerbaijani servicemen
were released by Armenia after agreement was reached between the
parties.
It should be noted that 32 people who are supposed to be
returned to Armenia have already served most of their sentences.
Recall that 26 of them were arrested in December 2020 during
anti-terrorist measures in the direction of Hadrut. The remaining 6
people were detained at the border at different times.
In addition, the public has started to be concerned about
another question: can other separatist leaders be added to the list
of captives?
The answer is clear. The list of 32 people does not and cannot
include the leaders of the so-called regime, who committed war
crimes and crimes against humanity, Araik Harutyunyan, Bako
Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, as well as Vagif
Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan.
Besides, this step is a clear example of the value that the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious
Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, attaches to the people of
Azerbaijan, the country's citizens, the military, and shares the
feelings of the relatives of the captives. President Ilham Aliyev
once again proved that he is the President of every
Azerbaijani.
This agreement, which was reached as a result of direct
negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the office of the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Armenia, was not implemented through the mediation of
any third country. This once again shows that Azerbaijan and
Armenia can advance the peace process even without mediators.
