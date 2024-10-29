Beycome Expands Its Game-Changing Real Estate Services To Tennessee Empowering Homeowners And Buyers To Take Control Of Their Journey

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Beycome (Beycome ), the leading for buying and selling homes, is excited to announce its expansion into Tennessee. Building on the success of the Indiana launch four months ago, this move furthers Beycome's mission to empower American and buyers to take full control of their transactions using one of the most advanced digital solutions on the – at a fraction of the traditional cost.







Since 2020, Beycome has facilitated over 14,500 property sales across 11 states, saving customers more than $145 million in third-party fees. With its fully digital platform, Beycome offers a one-stop shop for all real estate needs. Following the updated NAR settlement in August 2024, Beycome's innovative model now charges buyers just a 1% fee, crediting them with the extra traditional commission fees (an average of 2%) at closing. This demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and fairness.

Nico Jodin, CEO and founder of Beycome, shared his enthusiasm:“After our successful Michigan launch in May, we're thrilled to bring our alternative real estate solution to Tennessee. The state's dynamic real estate market is a perfect fit for our approach, giving sellers and buyers the tools to handle their transactions with confidence, ease, and substantial savings.”

Tennessee residents can now access Beycome's complete suite of services starting at just $99. These services include extensive listing exposure, advanced marketing tools, legal document processing, negotiation support, and“Artur,” Beycome's AI-powered co-pilot. With a dedicated support team, Beycome ensures the real estate process is simpler, more efficient, and more affordable than ever.

Kevin Gioia, the newly appointed VP of Operations and a 17-year real estate broker, emphasized the company's guiding principles:“Real estate should be accessible, transparent, and straightforward for everyone. The NAR settlement has shown that the industry needs change, and we're here to guide homeowners nationwide from listing to closing, ensuring a smooth and rewarding experience.”

As Beycome enters Tennessee, it reaffirms its dedication to making real estate transactions more user-friendly, affordable, and accessible. Tennessee homeowners and buyers are invited to experience the future of real estate at Beycome.

About Beycome:

Beycome is a pioneering online platform revolutionizing the real estate industry. By equipping homeowners and buyers with superior tools, resources, and support, Beycome facilitates direct transactions while significantly reducing fees and commissions. Committed to transparency, efficiency, and empowerment, Beycome is transforming real estate for the digital age.

