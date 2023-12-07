Minister Umerov Holds Meeting With Cavoli, Aguto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has met with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli and Commander of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine Antonio Aguto.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Minister Umerov thanked American partners for the military support provided to Ukraine by the United States.

“Together, we are able to push back against the authoritarian Russian regime,” Umerov stressed.

A reminder that, as part of the Defense Industries Conference 'DFNC1: US Edition', Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on the joint production of weapons and exchange of technical data.