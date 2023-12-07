ORA Sets New Benchmarks In Hospitality, Real Estate

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) ORA developers, known for being market leaders in designing and developing luxury lifestyle developments, are confident of capitalizing on investment opportunities in unique locations and create unique lifestyle destinations across the globe.

Established in 2016 by Engineer Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ORA, has an impressive portfolio of projects in multiple destinations that operates in real estate and hospitality. It has a strong presence in key markets such as Grenada,

Greece, Egypt, Pakistan, UAE, Cyprus and still stretching its footprint worldwide. "We are always in search of excellence and our projects really reflect that," said Sawiris, who has overcome challenges and obstacles to bring ORA's extraordinary vision to life.

ORA's diverse range of projects spanning multiple countries, revealing the immense success of the group and their profound impact on the global real estate and hospitality landscape. Its designs stand out for their willingness to take on new and unique approaches, pushing boundaries, and bringing a fresh perspective to each project.

ORA a prominent brand

ORA, a prominent brand in real estate and hospitality, is committed to bringing comfort and luxury one step closer to its communities by rethinking the way of traditional lifestyle. ORA's exquisitely curated developments open a gateway of opportunities with the aim to fulfil its clients' highest expectations through quality developments.

"Once you offer personalized experiences that cater to each guest's unique needs then you can talk about having great service that people will want to come back to," Dimitrios Zarikos, Chief Executive Officer, ORA Hospitality.

The ORA journey started with the development of Ayia Napa Marina that is situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus then expanded to worldwide locations. ORA has acquired approximately 8.3 million square metres of land in strategic markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and South Asia.

Today, ORA Properties and Hospitality operates in Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Pakistan, and Grenada. ORA offers mixed-use developments. In Egypt they have successful projects such as ZED East and ZED West, Solana, Pyramid Hills and Silversands North Coast. ORA has additionally launched Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Silversands in Grenada and Yi Hotel in Greece.

"The success of ORA is a success for everybody. Together we managed to be one of the top five developers in less than four years," said Haitham Abdelazim, Chief Executive Officer, ORA Egypt.

ZED towers, ElSheikh Zayed in Egypt ORA Hospitality

ORA Hospitality is another successful vertical of the group's business that spreads in multiple markets and still has a potential to increase its footprints in untapped locations to create unique lifestyle destinations. "We've selected different parts of the world to create unique lifestyle destinations; we are in Grenada, Greece, Egypt, Pakistan, UAE, and stretching across the globe," said Karim Doss, Operations Officer, ORA Hospitality.

ORA Hospitality operates in Greece and Grenada, offering 4 and 5-star hotels. They boast the luxurious projects of Yi Hotel and Silversands Mykonos, both in Mykonos, Greece. In Grenada, they have constructed Silversands Grenada, and are currently in the process of building the Port Louis Entertainment Hub, which is still under construction.

"This year, we are delivering around 1,600 units and hotel rooms out of 20,000+ units to pave the steps for the major expansion coming our way," said Mohamed Mansour, Chief Technical Officer, ORA.

Ayia Napa Marina, Cyprus ORA means success

ORA, which pursue the perfect balance between the environment and human needs, has emerged as a successful brand in the today's competitive business environment. It started business with a small investment but managed to expand its footprints in the past seven years because of its unique approach and strategy.

“ORA started with $16 million of investment. We now have total assets under management in our consolidated balance sheet of $2.5 billion in seven years,” said Mohamed Sheta, Chief Financial Officer, ORA. Another interesting aspect of ORA's success is how it unites a group of human resources who excel in their field and work under ORA's umbrella to show their expertise in designs, creativity and unique approach to bring happiness one step closer to its customers.

“Working with diverse and different people across the globe brings to the table a multitude of thoughts that enriches the entire experience,” said Sherif Hany, Chief Human Resource Officer, ORA. In conclusion, ORA is committed to hospitality and its impressive real estate properties worldwide will catch the attention of investors and end-users who look for quality and best return on their investments.

Silversands, Grenada Forays into UAE markets

In the UAE, ORA entered into a partnership with Q Holding to develop a smart and sustainable city in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi. It is ORA's largest development and first footprint in the UAE region. ORA envisions Abu Dhabi's project to be an up-scale, sustainable, and comprehensive city of the future with a total area of 12,600,000 sqm equivalent to 65% of the area of Beirut - which makes ORA the only developer having this size of land in the UAE private sector, targeting both residents and tourists looking for a luxurious live-work-play community.

The waterfront development is located at a unique and central location, on the sandy beach between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing the opportunity to create a destination that bridges between both cities. "In real estate you're selling a dream that people will live in. This dream has to be very true and meticulous in everything so that people would love to live in it," said Amgad Sabry, Chief Business Development Officer, ORA.

Khaled Morgan, Chief Development Officer, ORA, echoed the similar views and said ORA stays ahead of its competitors because of its unique approach. "We always try to do something different that's why we differentiate ourselves with design," Morgan said.

Eighteen, Pakistan Year of Delivery

2023 is the year of delivery for ORA where it is completing the below milestones:

ZED Towers in Sheikh Zayed, Egypt

Eighteen in Pakistan will initiate deliveries of Phase 1

Ayia Napa Marina East Tower in Cyprus (State-of-the-art Marina and Commercial Village already operating with 20 F&B outlets)

Silversands Beach House in Grenada will be opening in Q4 of 2023

Yi Hotel Mykonos opening - ORA's young and modern 4-star hotel in Greece

ORA's expansion by entering the UAE market