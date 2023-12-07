Global Ports Holding PLC

Global Ports Holding Plc Celebrates Sustainability Milestone as Valletta Cruise Port Successfully Implements Shore Power

07-Dec-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Ports Holding Plc Celebrates Sustainability Milestone as Valletta Cruise Port Successfully Implements Shore Power

Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world's largest cruise port operator, is delighted to announce a major advancement in environmental sustainability with the successful implementation of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port. On December 01, 2023, the cruise ship Viking Saturn made history as the first-ever vessel to utilize the newly installed Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system at Valletta Cruise Port. The following day, Viking Venus also docked at the port, with both ships simultaneously receiving shore power through the OPS. This inaugural connection of shore-to-ship power within GPH's global port network marks a historic moment for both Valletta Cruise Port and GPH. Beyond its local significance, this achievement holds great importance for the broader global cruise industry. As the global cruise industry intensifies efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace sustainability, this milestone represents a pivotal step, particularly in the Mediterranean region. It serves as a model for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to prioritize investments that enable shore power implementation at cruise ports worldwide. This achievement signifies a momentous first for GPH and a crucial stride in the company's sustainable journey, reflecting the commitment to implementing eco-friendly practices across its port network. Global Ports Holding remains dedicated to prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, paving the way for further advancements in green energy solutions. The company anticipates playing a leading role in fostering a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for the cruise industry and the communities it serves. Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, expressed gratitude, stating, "This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. I extend my sincere thanks to the Maltese Government and Infrastructure Malta for their pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition. Special appreciation goes to the Valletta Cruise Port team for their persistent efforts and coordination." Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and GM of Valletta Cruise Port, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing, "The successful integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port stands as a testament to our dedication to eco-friendly initiatives. We prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, and this achievement aligns with our commitment to advancing green energy solutions across all GPH facilities." This €49.9 million initiative, led by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Infrastructure Malta, and Transport Malta, and supported by Valletta Cruise Port, aims to provide shore power on the five main cruise ship quays of Valletta's Grand Harbour. The initiative is expected to result in significantly reduced emissions and a substantial improvement in air quality, as the shore supply allows cruise ships to switch off their onboard generators while in port.

CONTACT



For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:

For trade media enquiries: Investor Relations

Global Ports Holding Martin Brown

Ceylan Erzi Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 Email: ...

Email: ...





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service