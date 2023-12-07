ASEZA Launches Project Tracking System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 7 (Petra)- Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday launched its Project Tracking System, which aims to follow up on its major projects, evaluate them periodically and identify their completion rates and work-related affairs.The system also helps record all project-related documents and launch joint coordination among the ASEZA's various directorates to ensure smooth implementation.Speaking at the launching ceremony, ASEZA Chairman, Nayef Fayez, said: "The system spares time and effort, and highlights the high-level achievements adopted by the authority's senior management to activate project tracking software within the future vision aimed to streamline its directorates' operations, based on steady progress in all important operational aspects."The system, he noted, reduces time and effort and tracks ASEZA executive projects within the "best high-level" practices by automating data and tracking projects electronically, in terms of completion rates and implementation-related difficulties.