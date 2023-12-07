UK Ready To Support Azerbaijan In De-Mining Liberated Lands - Malcolm Offord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The UK is ready
to assist Azerbaijan in de-mining the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, said UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.
Offord made the remark in talk with reporters on the sidelines
of the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which started
today in Baku.
"A major initiative, the Great Return Project, is currently
underway in Azerbaijan. We discussed how the UK can support
Azerbaijan in this project by helping to demine the territories and
rebuild infrastructure to return people to their rightful places of
residence. We wish Azerbaijan success in the implementation of this
project. Difficult demining work lies ahead, but the UK is ready to
help and support Azerbaijan," he noted.
He also added that today's meeting was very constructive and
many topics of mutual interest were touched upon.
Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister of
Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of
State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord signed
the protocol of the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government
of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
