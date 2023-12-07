(MENAFN) In the volatile theater near Kherson, young and inexperienced Ukrainian conscripts find themselves thrust into a perilous situation, attempting a river crossing operation near the village of Krinki. The covert frontline operation has reportedly resulted in heavy casualties, obscured from public knowledge by President Vladimir Zelensky, according to an anonymous soldier who spoke with the BBC.



Situated on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, Krinki has become a focal point for Ukrainian forces attempting to establish a bridgehead for future offensives into Russian-held territory.



However, the realities on the ground paint a grim picture as Ukrainian soldiers face relentless attacks from Russian drones and gunfire, exposing the unpreparedness of the conscripted marines.



While the Ukrainian military officially announced last week that they had successfully crossed the river, the anonymous soldier reveals a starkly different narrative. The soldier disclosed to the British broadcaster that the entire river crossing operation is under constant enemy fire, with boats carrying comrades disappearing into the water after being hit.



The soldier recounted the dire situation on the eastern bank, where Russian forces, allegedly tipped off about the Ukrainian landing, were ready and waiting. The enemy deployed a barrage of artillery, mortars, and flamethrower systems, leaving the Ukrainian conscripts in a perilous and seemingly hopeless situation. The soldier expressed disbelief at the lack of support and the overwhelming force they encountered, emphasizing the need for international attention to the true nature of the conflict.



As President Zelensky claims satisfaction with the progress of Ukrainian troops and expresses a desire for additional Western weapons, the soldier's testimony raises questions about the transparency of information regarding the losses incurred in this strategically significant flashpoint. The article sheds light on the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military in this particular operation and the potential repercussions for the ongoing conflict in the region.



