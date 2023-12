(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The foundation laying ceremony for the Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC pharmaceutical production enterprise has been held in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, head of the "Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations" company (Türkiye) Abidin Gulmus, and other officials.

On July 31, 2023, an agreement on partnership and joint participation in the creation of a pharmaceutical plant in the Pirallahi Industrial Park was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

