Real Estate Platform To Be Launched Soon

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has introduced a real estate platform for the stakeholders, including real estate brokers and developers.

The platform which is all set to be launched very soon will offer data analysis service and price comparison of the properties in Qatar.

The users of the platform will also get valuable information about the most attractive areas for investment, enabling investors to make the right decision, this was announced during a workshop organised by the Ministry of Municipality to introduce company owners and real estate developers about the unified real estate platform in Qatar.



The workshop was attended by Director of the Technical Office at the Ministry of Municipality Tariq Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Real Estate Brokerage Department at the Ministry of Justice Khalid Hassan Al Mehshadi, Assistant Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Municipality Omar Al Yafei and a number of company owners, real estate developers, experts and specialists.

Addressing the workshop, Tariq Juma Al Tamimi said that Qatar's real estate platform will be launched in the next few days.

“The Ministry aims to launch this platform to display data and statistics in a transparent and organised manner that achieves the principle of transparency for all workers in the real estate sector in the country, starting with brokers, real estate developers, institutions and companies operating in the real estate sector and others,” said Al Tamimi.

“We also seek to involve the private sector in the real estate development process and identify strengths and weaknesses to enrich and develop the real estate platform to ensure its launch in the best possible way,” he added.

He said that the workshop aimed to host the real estate brokers and developers to provide details of the real estate platform, including its objectives and interfaces.

“The purpose of the workshop was to exchange views and suggestions regarding the platform and clarify the necessary information about the platform,” said Al Tamimi.

He said that the platform will provide easy access to information about real estate sector with all laws and legislation ensuring that the investors get a clear idea, encouraging them to make investments.

The platform will be set up following the Real Estate Development Strategy to further streamline the real estate sector. The Ministry of Municipality is taking a number of new measures to boost the real estate sector such as establishing Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which will see the light of the day within two months.