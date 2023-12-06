Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Get Costlier By 5-10% In November: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis became costlier in November due to the rise in tomatoes and onion prices, according to rating agency CRISIL's roti rice rate index cost of the home-cooked veg and non-veg thalis increased 10% and 5% last month respectively, CRISIL MI&A Research estimates revealed veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potato), rice, curd, dal and salad. The non-veg thali has the same elements as the veg thali, except that dal is replaced by chicken (broiler).Last month, prices of tomatoes and onions were up to a substantial 35% and 58% which increased the cost of thali CPI inflation may cross RBI's 6% tolerance band in November, says Barclays\"On-month, the cost of the nonveg thali increased at a slower pace than that of the veg thali because of a marginal 1-3% decline in prices of broilers, which account for ~50% of the non-veg thali cost,\" CRISIL's monthly Roti Rice Rate indicator mentioned cost of the veg thali rose 9% on-year, driven by a 93% and 15% increase in onion and tomato prices, respectively rise in onion and tomato prices was prompted by festive demand and lower output in the Kharif season due to erratic rainfall conditions, which account for 9% of the veg thali cost, the price has been increased by 21% on-year of Living updates Oct 31: Onion prices at ₹80/kg; exports curbedBetween January 2023 to May 2023, the prices of veg thalis were lowest due to the softening of the onion, tomato, and oil prices. In July and August, the veg and non-veg thalis were costliest because of the increase in tomato prices. Tomatoes pushed up the cost of veg thali by 24% in August this year while the cost of non-veg thali surged to 13% year-on-year average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in North, South, East, and West India.

