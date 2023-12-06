Huawei To Celebrate 10 Years Of Tablet Innovation With Its Biggest Launch Yet

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Huawei has teased its soon-to-be-released products, including the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2”, and announced a new global product launch in Dubai in December. This will be the largest tablet Huawei has released to date, and it signals that the company is doubling down on the tablet category. This is exciting news for all tablet enthusiasts, but the evolution of Huawei's tablets is also quite fascinating.

A decade of excellence in the tablet market:

The global tablet market has been shrinking since 2016, as new large-screen smartphones and lightweight laptops have emerged. Huawei has stayed committed to a market many vendors have left, pursuing high-level innovation and development, and launching a wide array of groundbreaking products to bring a breath of fresh air into the market.

This decade of investment and innovation has led to tens of thousands of patents and numerous cutting-edge technologies that bring powerful productivity tools to tablets for the first time, which makes it possible for Huawei to keep leading the way in light productivity.

Creating brand-new productivity tools:

The global shipment of Huawei tablets now exceeds 100 million units-proof of Huawei's continuous investment in this market. Huawei has always understood the relevance of tablets as an entertainment device. That's why the company equipped its MediaPad M series tablets with high-end audiovisual features, which received widespread positive feedback from users, and helped boost the tablet market.

As the times changed, Huawei recognised the demand for mobile office and productivity tools, and added new features like“App Multiplier” to its MediaPad M6 and“Multi-Screen Collaboration” to its MatePad Pro 10.8”. These features set a new benchmark for productivity on the go. The MatePad Pro 11” also came with innovative apps like PC Application Engine and HUAWEI Notes, which enhanced these capabilities even further.

With the MatePad Pro 12.6”, Huawei brought a design that exudes a unique look and feel, and the MatePad Pro 11” came with a hidden floating antenna that helped improve the signal performance. The display and audio capabilities on Huawei tablets have also seen significant upgrades over the years to provide a whole new level of immersion. All these show Huawei's consumer-orientated approach to product innovation to provide easy-to-use yet powerful functions.

Breathing new life into a stagnant PC market:

Huawei's PCs are no less impressive than its tablets, offering a rich set of features. Huawei's PC division has leveraged the company's experiences in other consumer product domains and the ICT industry to create a unique product lineup.

Huawei has married breathtaking aesthetics with groundbreaking technologies, such as SuperTurbo, HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, minimalist design, smart interactions, and ultimate performance. Unlike traditional PCs, Huawei laptops manage to pack such a broad array of capabilities into portable, streamlined bodies.

Huawei's success in the tablet and PC markets owes a great deal to the company's user-centric approach and commitment to excellence across the board-from craftsmanship to technologies to ecosystem construction. This enables Huawei to gradually become a leader in both the tablet and PC industry.

As Huawei celebrates the tenth anniversary of its tablets, the upcoming HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” is a testament to its legacy, featuring many of the innovative technologies that will shape the future of the tablet market.