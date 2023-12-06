Air Astana Launches Direct Flights To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Colombo, Dec 12 (NewsWire) – Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, will launch direct flights to Sri Lanka starting today, December 06, 2023.
The airline announced that it will operate four (04) weekly direct charter flights.
The direct charter flights will be operated between Kazakhstan and Colombo.
