(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 06 December 2023: St. George's University School of Medicine, as part of its Mini-Med Program, hosted a clinical workshop at the Indigo Hotel in Dubai on November 18 for 20 UAE high school students. The program aims to guide students aspiring to pursue a medical career and help them determine their suitability for the field.

The workshop facilitated direct interaction between students and SGU faculty, attendees derived valuable insights from an enlightening lecture, gaining a good understanding of medical education, the professional life of practitioners, and pivotal subjects such as the history and evolution of medicine. Additionally, the workshop included two hands-on training sessions, introducing students to practical skills.

In the first practical session, students learned the techniques for accurately taking and recording blood pressure, which is a vital skill in patient care. The second session focused on suturing, in which they practiced various stitching methods, techniques, wound assessment, and aftercare, all necessary for surgical procedures.

Additionally, the workshop included interactive elements such as a medical quiz and a Q&A segment, enabling the students to learn more about SGU and their potential futures in the medical profession. Students who successfully finished the clinical workshop received a certificate of completion.

Jeeya Mahajan, a grade 12 student, reflected, "This was my first workshop with St. George's University (SGU), and I can positively say it was an amazing experience. I learned a lot about SGU, while getting involved with a variety of fun activities.

“I see myself as a surgeon in the future so having the chance to be taught by an actual doctor during the suturing activity was exciting – I enjoyed this activity the most. There aren't many clinical opportunities for high school students to get hands-on training, so this workshop really gave me an insight as a young student.

“Overall, this experience has helped me prepare for my future, and I highly recommend it to other high school students. It helped me decide that medicine is the right path for me."

The workshop is part of the Mini-Med Series, a program delivered by SGU to help empower aspiring medical students through theory-based learning and practical experiences.





