UNRWA declares Gaza as one of most dangerous place worldwide

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) declared that the Gaza Strip has transformed into "one of the most dangerous places" globally due to the continuing Israeli assaults on the besieged Palestinian territory.



"The entire Gaza Strip has become one of the most dangerous places in the world," UNRWA stated in a post on social media.



UNRWA further mentioned that "there is nowhere to go as shelters" in Gaza, it also said that its shelters are “overflowing" with evacuated Palestinian citizens.



On Monday, UNRWA reported that more than 85 percent of the Gaza population, nearly 1.9 million out of the total 2.3 million people, are currently displaced. Among them, almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons have sought refuge in the agency's 156 installations.



Following a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israel resumed its military offensive on the Palestinian territory last Friday.



Since October 7, relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave have resulted in at least 16,248 Palestinians killed and over 43,616 others injured, stemming from a cross-border attack initiated by Hamas.

