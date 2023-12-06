Beijing informs West peace counts on ‘one China’

(MENAFN) In a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated that the Taiwan question is exclusively China's internal affair, emphasizing that the key to stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait lies in the 'one-China principle.' This statement comes in response to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's recent remarks urging calm and stability in the Taiwan Strait, highlighting the global need to avoid a new crisis.



The context of these statements unfolds against the backdrop of escalating tensions, with reports surfacing that Australia has accused China of endangering its navy divers during an operation in international waters in November. Canberra alleged that a Chinese warship emitted hazardous sonar waves near Australian divers despite repeated warnings. Beijing swiftly denied all accusations, dismissing them as "completely unfounded."



Wang's comments echo China's consistent stance on the Taiwan issue, referencing the spokesperson for China's State Council for Taiwan Affairs Office, Chen Binhua, who declared last week that "Taiwan independence means war." The spokesman emphasized that the fundamental anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the adherence to the one-China principle.



"We hope relevant parties will adhere to the one-China principle, stand firmly with China against Taiwan independence, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Wang added, underlining China's call for a unified stance against any moves toward Taiwan's independence.



The article explores the nuances of Beijing's position on Taiwan, delving into the historical and geopolitical context that underpins China's insistence on the 'one-China principle.' It also examines the international reactions, particularly the remarks by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Australia's accusations, shedding light on the interconnected web of diplomatic challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.



Moreover, the piece provides insight into the recent dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden, where Xi emphasized the significance of Taiwan as the most critical and perilous issue in bilateral relations. Xi's call for the cessation of arms sales to Taiwan and support for China's peaceful reunification, described as "unstoppable," adds another layer to the complex dynamics shaping regional geopolitics.





