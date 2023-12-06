Kazakhstan Ready To Expand List Of Products Exported To Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. Kazakhstan is
ready to expand the list of products exported to Iran by 75
commodity items, worth $250 million, said Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during a meeting with his
Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.
The parties have agreed on the need to take specific steps to
realize the existing potential in the field of trade.
Murat Nurtleu noted that Iran is one of the very important
partners in the region, and the two countries enjoy fraternal
relations based on cultural and historical heritage.
"Our bilateral political dialogue continues to demonstrate high
dynamics of mutually beneficial development," he said.
In addition, the ministers agreed to make efforts to jointly
promote mutually beneficial bilateral relations.
In 2022, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran
amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3 percent higher than in
2021.
Kazakhstan's exports to Iran during this period amounted to $310
million, and imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $212
million.
From January through June of this year, trade turnover between
the countries amounted to $215.1 million.
