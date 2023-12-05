Amir, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Co-Chair Joint Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud co-chaired today, December 5, the 7th meeting of the Joint Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields for the benefit of the two countries and the two fraternal peoples, especially in the political, security, economic, investment, and other fields.

The council also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest situation developments in the region, in addition to exchanging views on everything that would achieve stability and security in the region.

HH the Amir and HRH Crown Prince witnessed the exchange of a number of agreement and memoranda of understanding in various fields.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia sign several agreements, MoUs

The meeting was attended by Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi,Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Adviser to the Amir on Economic Affairs HE Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Saudi side, it was attended by HRH Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, HRH Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, HRH Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, HRH Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, HRH Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, HH Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, HH Minister of Culture of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, HE Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban, HE Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, HE Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, HE Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, HE Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim, HE Minister of Media Salman bin Yousif Al Dossary, HE President of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.

