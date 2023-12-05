Ellis Martin Report: The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Secured An MOU With Japan's Pacific Metals Of Japan

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
In this segment we speak with Craig Shesky, CFO of The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) as the company recently secured an MOU with Japan's Pacific Metals of Japan to process nodules from their first vessel. Ellis catches up with Craig at the Mines and Money/Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
W: E: ...
MENAFN05122023000111011020ID1107543289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.