Textile Evolution: Taiwan Textile Federation's TEPP Project Inspires Sustainable Innovation Beyond 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In a resounding success, the Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP), spearheaded by the Taiwan Textile Federation in 2023, has showcased remarkable achievements, propelling the initiative forward into 2024. The TEPP has been a driving force behind the evolution of Taiwan's textile industry, which boasts a comprehensive production system developed over more than 60 years. Particularly, the global significance of innovative textiles with functionalities and eco-friendly attributes has positioned Taiwan prominently in international markets.

Beyond its initial focus on aligning Taiwan's outdoor sports textile products with global standards, the TEPP has expanded its scope in 2023. It now includes the integration of Taiwan's safety protection textiles into the global market.

Taiwanese Textile Industry Spearheads Safety Revolution with Cutting-Edge Innovations

Currently, Taiwanese textile companies are in the midst of an unprecedented transformation, marking a pivotal moment in the post-pandemic era after almost four years of dedicated efforts. Leveraging their established infrastructure as a global leader in high-performance apparel and sportswear fabrics, these companies are navigating a seamless transition into becoming qualified suppliers for Personal Protective Clothing (PPC) and Equipment (PPE). This strategic shift is not only logically sound but also more attainable when compared to competitors in the industry.







Now, let's explore the key highlights of four pioneering Taiwanese safety protection textiles manufacturers as they lead the charge in revolutionizing safety textiles:

Asiatic Fiber : Global Top Three Cleanroom Garment and Fabric Manufacturing Giant

Asiatic Fiber Corporation is a well-established, multinational conglomerate that specializes in advanced fibers and functional textiles for various industries. They focus on research and production of cleanroom and conductive textile products, including high-tech workwear, medical gowns, isolation suits, and protective clothing. Their innovative solutions are washable and reusable. Asiatic Fiber Corporation replaces disposability with extended product durability, developing reusable surgical gowns equivalent to the use of 60 disposable gowns. Now, driven by sustainability principles, businesses are evolving. AFC grandeur fiber technology is tackling waste reduction at its source, creating a textile ecological cycle. They utilize over 90% recycled materials to produce a cleanroom gown, offering customers an environmentally conscious choice.

(Website: )







GE Technology : Invisible Champion in the Clean Technology Field

GE Technology is a technology company that has obtained multiple international certifications. Specializing in chemical filters and personal hygiene products. It is an invisible champion in the clean technology field, providing complete sustainable clean air solutions ranging from the high-tech semiconductor industry to consumer filter media. Textile manufacturers have always been an indispensable partner in GE Technology 's business. For over a decade, thanks to the supply of high-quality media from textile manufacturers, GE Technolog has been able to further transform these materials into premium industrial products. With the launch of their own brands and expansion into the consumer market in 2023.

(Website: )







Hitex Textile : Taiwan's Leading Brand of High-Visibility Workwear Fabrics

Hitex Textile Co., Ltd. focuses on the research and development of high-visibility workwear, outdoor leisure sports clothing, personal safety protection, and special processing of Made in Taiwan (MIT) fabrics. Hitex Textile continuously develops new fabrics and actively participates in major domestic and international exhibitions. In 2023, four fabrics from the Hitex Textile received the PD Expo Award: Q189DTT43, QN38RTEOO, QM99ZEEOO, and PNN0360 bond. 15K/5K PA Lam. The first three fabrics not only received recognition at the PD Expo but also obtained three major international certifications: bluesign®, GRS, and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.

(Website: )

Yuang Hsian Metal : Infusing New Vitality into the Textile Industry through Heritage and Innovation

Yuang Hsian Metal Industrial Corp. has been Taiwan's leading copper alloy manufacturer for 70 years. Their products are of high purity and stable quality thanks to advanced global continuous casting technology. Their AB65 copper alloy fiber yarn has achieved remarkable results in traditional manufacturing, aquaculture, and more recently, textile applications. Furthermore, after undergoing rigorous testing, including acute oral toxicity, mutagenicity, skin irritation, skin sensitization, skin patch, and antibacterial tests, and receiving strict SEK certification and validation from the Japan Textile Evaluation Technology Council (JTETC), AB65 copper alloy yarn has been confirmed as effective and compliant with biologically safe textile fibers.

(Website: /)

Taiwan Textiles- Your Sustainable Innovation Partner

Come to see us

Visit Taiwan Select booth and let Taiwan's textile sector bring your idea to fruition.

Saigontex

Date:Apr. 10-13, 2024

Venue:SECC, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Techtextil

Date:Apr.23-26, 2024

Venue :Frankfurt , Germany

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Date:Jun. 17-19, 2024

Venue :Salt Palace Convention Center , USA

Intex South Asia Sri Lanka

Date: Aug. 7-9, 2024

Venue:BMICH, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Global Sourcing Expo Australia

Date: Nov. 19-21, 2024

Venue:Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre , Australia

Don't miss the latest video,“Taiwan Textiles – Sustainable Innovation ,” at .

Explore the exciting developments in Taiwan's textile landscape! Connect with Michael Chang at ... or unravel boundless possibilities on the TEPP project website :

Let's weave a safer tomorrow together!

