Presidential Assistants & Ministers Participate At STEAM Azerbaijan Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 5, Khalid Ahadov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Social and Economic Affairs, Shahmar Movsumov Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev , Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev visited the Baku Expo Center.

The guests got acquainted with the progress of the competitions held within the framework of the SAF 2023 - International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival and wished the participants success.

Guests familiar with the "Innovative projects" exhibition organized within the festival were informed that 868 local and 159 foreign participants representing 11 countries competed in the final stage of the festival.

It should be noted that the festival will continue until December 8.