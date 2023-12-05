Presidential Assistants & Ministers Participate At STEAM Azerbaijan Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 5, Khalid Ahadov, Assistant to the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for Social and Economic Affairs, Shahmar
Movsumov Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan -
Head of the Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy
Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev,
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev ,
Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Minister of Defense Industry
Vugar Mustafayev visited the Baku Expo Center.
The guests got acquainted with the progress of the competitions
held within the framework of the SAF 2023 - International STEAM
Azerbaijan Festival and wished the participants success.
Guests familiar with the "Innovative projects" exhibition
organized within the festival were informed that 868 local and 159
foreign participants representing 11 countries competed in the
final stage of the festival.
It should be noted that the festival will continue until
December 8.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107541651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.