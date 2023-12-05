Germany To Allocate A €9 Million Grant For Development Of Green Industrialization In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Economy and Finance has signed an agreement
worth €9 million (grant funds) with the German International
Cooperation Society to increase the capacity of the private sector
for "green" industrialization in Uzbekistan and to implement a
consultation project on economic policy, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The agreement was inked on December 3 by First Deputy Minister
Ilhom Norkulov on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Finance,
and Torsten Brezina, coordinator of the Central Asia regional
programs cluster from the German International Cooperation Society,
on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference held in
Dubai.
At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the private
sector development project in Uzbekistan and consultation processes
on economic policy.
"The project will help the Ministry of Economy and Finance to
implement economic reforms and provide conditions for sustainable
economic development, with a particular focus on strengthening the
capacity of the state and private sector in terms of "green"
industrialization and "green" economy," the ministry said in a
statement.
The project provides expert knowledge on greenhouse gas
measurement and certification, supports Uzbekistan's participation
in international trade with CO2 certificates and adaptation to the
European Union's Transboundary Regulatory Mechanism.
