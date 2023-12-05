DTEK's Repair Crew Comes Under Enemy Fire In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A power engineer has been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region while inspecting a transformer station.
The relevant statement was made by DTEK on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“DTEK's repair crew was inspecting a transformer station in the Donetsk region and came under enemy fire. The fragments of Russian projectiles pierced through all protective means and injured a power engineer,” the report states.
According to the company, the injured employee received all the necessary aid.
