Millet Prices Up 100% Due To High Demand And Disrupted Supply Chains

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 5 (KNN) Due to the Indian government's efforts, the prices of ragi, jowar, brown top, and other types of millets have increased by 40 to 100 per cent, according to the Economic Times.

The government's efforts to popularise the consumption of millets are taking effect as the International Year of Millets campaign and similar policies succeed in generating a growing interest of multinationals in this segment.

However, the increased demand along with adverse weather conditions in millet-growing regions have affected the supplies, and this has resulted in a price rise.

Buoyed by government emphasis, several companies have introduced products like millet-based pasta, noodles, and snacks. Millets have also been included in breakfast cereal and are being used in the traditional form of flour.

As per the report, several millet-based startups have doubled their growth year-on-year and are struggling to keep up with the demand for good-quality millets.

This is due to the erratic weather conditions in millet-growing regions and lower production of millets as compared with traditional crops like wheat and rice.

Top-quality jowar and ragi have become 150 per cent and 45 per cent more expensive than wheat. This has made these millets unaffordable to many customers, reported ET citing industry insiders.

(KNN Bureau)