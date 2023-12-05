Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Renovation Awards Recognizes Innovative Heat Pump From Trane Technologies

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, December 5, 2023 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce the Trane® XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump with Trane Link has been named the best High-Efficiency Heat Pump in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards . The annual award recognizes the top products and services in home improvement.

The XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump with Trane Link is the latest example of heat pump innovation that builds on Trane Technologies' position as an industry leader in sustainable heating, cooling and temperature control solutions. The system's innovative design makes installation, maintenance and service smarter. Homeowners benefit from the technology of Trane Link and Trane Diagnostics which provide remote and predictive services to ensure accurate installations, and that give technicians performance data to set up, monitor and accurately troubleshoot one of the home's most crucial systems.

Good Housekeeping Chief Technologist and Executive Technical Director Rachel Rothman renovated her home with the Trane heat pump, noticing an immediate decrease in energy costs and quieter operation.“Remote control through the Trane home app is a nice convenience,” she said,“for example enabling us to get the home at the optimal temperature before returning from a weekend away.”

“We're extremely proud that Good Housekeeping has recognized the XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump,” said Katie Davis, vice president of engineering and technology, Residential HVAC & Supply, Trane Technologies.“This system is a beacon of innovation, sustainability and quality for homeowners, who will benefit from its reliability as well as savings. The industry-leading technology designed into this system is the foundation for our next innovation, the cold climate heat pump.”

Field trials of Trane's cold climate heat pump (CCHP) are underway, after the company's prototype surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge . When tested at the DOE's lab, the system exceeded testing requirements, performing in temperatures below the mandatory negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit DOE requirement.

The CCHP, along with current heat pumps like the XV20i, lessen the reliance on fossil fuels that emit harmful emissions proven to contribute to climate change. Solutions like these are helping Trane Technologies make significant progress toward its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments , including the Gigaton Challenge , and its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) .

