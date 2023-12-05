Packers, Tork Donate $29,000 In Hygiene Products For 'Tackle Hygiene With Every Catch' Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Tork News Center

GREEN BAY, Wis., December 5, 2023 /3BL/ - The Green Bay Packers and Tork®, the global leader in professional hygiene from Essity, wrapped up their“Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign by donating $29,000 worth of hygiene products to two local nonprofits.

The campaign ran through the first five home games of the Packers season, and for every Packers catch made during those games, Tork pledged to donate $250 worth of hygiene products.

The Packers had a total 116 catches, and the resulting $29,000 in products will be donated to two deserving local charities. The Packers and Tork, along with Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, held a donation event on Tuesday to formally honor the nonprofit groups and kick off the delivery of the items. Recipients of the donations include:

. Pillars -provides shelter, support and solutions to address the housing needs in the Fox Cities

. Harbor House -provides safe shelter and support services to survivors of domestic abuse in Northeast Wisconsin

“Tork products play a huge role here at Lambeau Field in keeping our players, staff and fans alike healthy by fostering positive hygiene habits,” said Craig Benzel, vice president of sales and business development for the Packers.“Good hand hygiene plays an important role in preventing illness, and we're glad to partner with Tork to promote hygiene through donations of sustainable Tork hygiene products in our local community.”

Also part of the campaign, helpful hygiene awareness messaging at Lambeau Field has served to remind fans of the effective, easy-to-use Tork hygiene products used throughout the stadium on gamedays and every day.

“Essity extends our gratitude to the Green Bay Packers for all the contributions they made to help create this opportunity for Pillars and Harbor House as increased hygiene standards are still as important as ever,” said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director, Essity.“We are grateful to be part of this community where we employ 900 people at our Service Excellence Center as well as our manufacturing and converting facilities in Appleton, Neenah and Menasha. We are the proud provider of Tork hygiene products to Lambeau Field and we're proud to support this economy and, together, do some really good work for the health of the people who call the Fox Cities their home.”

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit Torkusa .

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 48,000 employees. Net sales in 2022 amounted to approximately SEK 156bn (EUR 15bn). The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at .

About Pillars

From homelessness to coming home, Pillars provides shelter, support and solutions to address the housing needs in our community. Pillars Crisis Housing serves adults and children experiencing homelessness with more than 45,000 nights of shelter each year. Pillars Stable Housing helps make home a reality for more than 150 households annually.

About Harbor House

Since 1984, Harbor House has been committed to understanding the breadth of domestic abuse in our community and addressing the needs of affected individuals and families. In 2022, they expanded services to include addressing the needs of sexual assault victims and getting to the root of violence. Harbor House serves all people impacted by domestic and sexual abuse, leads the shift in perception of violence and advocates for lasting social change. Through its community-wide partnerships, they work on the prevention of violence and offer safety and support to diverse families in crisis. The organization provides services to more than 1,600 children and adults in Outagamie and Calumet Counties each year.