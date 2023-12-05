Dead Lizard In Zomato's Biryani Order Leaves Internet Shocked Company Reacts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In another shocking incident of receiving dead insects inside food ordered from online platforms, a customer from Hyderabad received a dead lizard inside Biryani that he ordered from Zomato incident is of Hyderabad's Amberpet area, where a resident placed an order for chicken biryani through Zomato. Unfortunately, he received dead insect inside the order. After opening the order, customer, Vishwa Aditya, discovered a dead lizard in it. After the incident, he received the issue with the hotel but nothing helped to alleviate the situation nothing helped him, he recorded a video of the food and the dead lizard. Later, he shared the visualon social media. Later, the incident received sharp criticism from the netizens. Taking note of the incident, Zomato said that they are 'working on appropriate next steps'.“Lizard in Chicken Biryani at Loni Bavarchi Hotel Hyderabad RTC Cross Road. Vishwa Aditya from DD Colony, Amberpet ordered chicken biryani online on Zomato. The family members allege that the chicken biryani brought by Zomoto Boy got a lizard,” tweeted Telugu Scribe on X, formerly Twitter incident received sharp criticism on the internet, with many users sharing their own experiences with the food delivery platform. Few of them termed the contaminated food to be a 'lizard biryani'.“I got dead centipede in my butter chicken from a restaurant in Hyderabad through Zomato,” commented one user on X.“Stop eating outside to save ur lives, it is just business for these restaurants, they don't care about hygiene,” wrote an X user.“Not gonna eat biryani again,” shared a social media user.“Don't know how many people ate this biryani,” wrote another user expressing concern. Another user asked for a legal action against the hotel owner from frequent incidents where people are complaining about the delivery of substandard food, there are instances where online food delivery turns into a memorable incident for customers. In one such incident, a Swiggy delivery agent travelled exan tra 12 km to serve a customer food at 3 am in Hyderabad. The incident receivedtraveled positive response on social media.
