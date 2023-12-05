Twelve Killed Several Injured As Cyclone Michaung Hit South India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities said on Tuesday that 12 people were killed and several injured in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu following floods caused by cyclonic storm Michaung.

The Press Trust of India said quoting government sources that 12 people were killed and several injured in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and adjacent districts as incessant rains caused by cyclone Michaung flooded several areas inundating several low laying areas. Several roads, airports, bridges and electrical posts were destroyed in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Amaravati Meteorological Centre official said that Michaung crossed nearby Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 PM local time today with maximum gales of up to 90 - 100 km per hour speed.

Michaung left a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh inundating several places, eroding roads, overflowing canals and submerging thousands of acres of fields of crops.

Authorities in both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh kept their rescue and security teams on stand by and several teams are already engaged in rescue operations. (end)

