Azerbaijan's And Iran's Navy Commanders Meet In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Commander of the
Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the
Chief of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear
Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
An official welcoming ceremony was held. The guest passed along
the guard ofhonor and the national anthems of both countries were
performed.
Flowers were laid at the monument of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in the territory of Naval Forces headquarters, and his
bright memory was honored.
The“Book of Honor” was signed by the protocol.
The prospects for the development of cooperation between
Azerbaijani-Iranian naval sailors were discussed at the meeting
held in the headquarters building of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.
The importance of conducting joint exercises in the Caspian Sea to
increase the professionalism of military personnel, as well as to
exchange mutual experience, was emphasized. In the meeting,
detailed views were exchanged on several issues of mutual
interest.
During the meeting, the Iranian delegation was presented with a
briefing on Azerbaijan Naval Forces.
At the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.
