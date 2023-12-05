Rimac Nevera Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title… in Reverse

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 05 December 2023 – In a year of Nürburgring lap record, over 20 newly set acceleration and braking records and notable drag race wins against top-tier motorsport machinery, the Rimac Nevera has conquered everything. To round off the year with a bit of fun, the team decided to start breaking records going backwards.



Back in 1967, the Lamborghini Miura became the fastest production car in the world, using the full might of its V12 engine to become the first to nudge through the 270 km/h barrier. Fast forward several decades and the Rimac Nevera has just achieved the same speed; backwards.



Witnessed by Guinness World Records and verified using data measured by Dewesoft, the Nevera now officially holds The Guinness World Records title for the fastest speed in reverse. Hosted at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany, the Nevera returned to the place where – earlier this year – it had broken more than 20 acceleration and braking records in a single day, as well as the site of its record-breaking top speed run to 412km/h. Adorned in the exclusive Time Attack Edition livery, previously showcased during record-setting runs and limited to only 12 customers worldwide, the Nevera achieved an impressive top speed of 275.74 km/h.



Unlike an internal combustion engine car, or even some electric cars, the drivetrain of the Nevera has no gears – the four individual motors either go backwards or forwards. That means that the same powertrain capable of delivering 0-160 km/h in 3.21 seconds or 0-320 km/h in just under 11 seconds forwards could also deliver similar earth-shattering performance travelling backwards, making it a unique addition to the Al Habtoor’s lineup of prestige hypercars in the United Arab Emirates.



Matija Renić Nevera Chief Program Engineer, Bugatti Rimac commented on the milestone: “It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world’s fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off. The aerodynamics, cooling and stability hadn’t been engineered for travelling backwards at speed, after all. But then, we started to talk about how fun it would be to give it a shot. Our simulations showed that we could achieve well over 241 km/h, but we didn’t have much of an idea how stable it would be – we were entering unchartered territory.”



In July at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Nevera set a 49.32 second time during the timed Supercar Shootout, making it the fastest production car to have taken on the famous hill climb. In August, the Nevera took to the Nordschleife to break the previous EV production lap record, beating it by 20 seconds on its debut at the famous and ever-challenging track. The record-breaking lap, driven by Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić, was undertaken using Michelin Cup 2 R tires, and verified by independent timing data, TÜV SÜD and on-board telemetry.



Joseph Tayar, Director of the Al Habtoor Prestige Division, commented on the occasion: "The Rimac Nevera’s unparalleled performance and groundbreaking feats, including securing the Guinness World Records title for the fastest speed in reverse, solidify its place as a pinnacle of automotive innovation. We eagerly anticipate showcasing this exceptional vehicle at Rimac UAE, where enthusiasts can witness firsthand the embodiment of unparalleled engineering and technological prowess."



The Rimac Nevera stands out as a truly exceptional electric hypercar, and its uniqueness lies in a combination of groundbreaking technology, record-breaking performance, and innovative engineering. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine cars, the Nevera's drivetrain operates without gears, creating a seamless and relentless acceleration from a standstill. The four individual motors, capable of propelling the car from 0-160 km/h in a mere 3.21 seconds, contribute to its extraordinary performance. Moreover, the Nevera's ability to achieve a top speed of 275.74km/h in reverse, as evidenced by its recent Guinness World Records title, showcases its versatility and prowess.



In the UAE, customers can purchase the record breaking Nevera, recognized as one of the top hypercars of the year. This exceptional vehicle will be prominently featured at the Rimac UAE showroom, slated to open its doors in the first quarter of 2024.





